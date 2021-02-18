Short Interest in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Drops By 27.3%

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 14th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. 585,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,903. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

