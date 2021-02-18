Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Decreases By 24.3%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JFU stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,251,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,154. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. 9F has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

