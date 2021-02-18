Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $31.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,393.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,412. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,221.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,075.27. The firm has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.91, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,232.24.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.