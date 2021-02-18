Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $4,273,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

