Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.68

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.68 and last traded at C$22.69, with a volume of 406499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.77%.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

