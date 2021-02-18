SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from SG Fleet Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.42.
SG Fleet Group Company Profile
