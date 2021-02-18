SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 536,637 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 536,637 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DB stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

