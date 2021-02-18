SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 66,181 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 542.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

