SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 11,542 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1,572.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 72.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ICU Medical by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,126.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 51.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $2,442,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 85,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $219.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.43. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

