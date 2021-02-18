SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 730.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of The Timken worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

