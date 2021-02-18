SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 728.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,855 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

