SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 889.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

