SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 536,637 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 765,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 528,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DB opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

