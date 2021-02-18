SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,995 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 779.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,341 shares of company stock valued at $27,299,529 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $469.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $475.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.