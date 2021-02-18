SFL Co. Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

SFL has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $907.42 million, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

SFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.