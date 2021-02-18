Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $2.25 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sesen Bio traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.19. 18,586,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 7,696,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $412.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

