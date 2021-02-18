Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $2.25 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.98. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sesen Bio shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 517,642 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 183,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $400.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.22.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.