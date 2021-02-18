ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lessened by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,173 shares of company stock worth $46,969,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

NOW traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $576.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.72. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

