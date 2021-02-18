ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8,269.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,451,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,173 shares of company stock valued at $46,969,078 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW opened at $580.94 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

