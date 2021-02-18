Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Short Interest Update

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 14th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 798,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SCI traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,543. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $543,201.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,276,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,551 shares of company stock worth $2,887,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

