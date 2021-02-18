Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and Saddle Ranch Media (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Head-To-Head Review

Saddle Ranch Media (OTCMKTS:SRMX) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Saddle Ranch Media and Service Co. International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saddle Ranch Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Co. International 0 0 6 0 3.00

Service Co. International has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Given Service Co. International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than Saddle Ranch Media.

Risk & Volatility

Saddle Ranch Media has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Saddle Ranch Media and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saddle Ranch Media N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 13.62% 24.63% 3.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saddle Ranch Media and Service Co. International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saddle Ranch Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International $3.23 billion 2.63 $369.60 million $1.90 25.85

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Saddle Ranch Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Saddle Ranch Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Service Co. International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Saddle Ranch Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saddle Ranch Media

Sky Fidelity, Inc., a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool. It also offers satellite broadband solutions that are used in Caribbean, disaster, duel mode tracking, education, emergency backup, mobile data, oil and gas site, RV and mobile home, supervisory control and data acquisition, telemedicine, and yacht and boat applications for live streaming video, VOIP, email, texting, and other Internet based communications. In addition, it offers WiFi camera systems for applications in car dealerships, construction sites, golf courses, marinas, oil and gas sites, RV and mobile homes, water locations, and yachts and boats. Further, the company offers WiFi hotspot solutions, including Sky400, a dual band outdoor access point system; and Sky300, an outdoor device for delivering last mile wireless services to businesses or residential broadband subscribers. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Newport Beach, California with additional offices in Clearwater and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Taipei, Taiwan.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations; and 482 cemeteries, including 290 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

