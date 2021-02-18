Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 54,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 140,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,008,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $118,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $3,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

