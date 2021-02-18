Selfkey (KEY) Market Capitalization Tops $24.87 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $24.87 million and $7.03 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00063431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.60 or 0.00888981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047099 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.42 or 0.05060668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00045818 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,798,195,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.