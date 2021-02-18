Select Medical (SEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

SEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

