Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 818 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,222 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of -173.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

