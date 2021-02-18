Secure Asset Management LLC Has $266,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,754.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 819,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 790,557 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

