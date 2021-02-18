Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

