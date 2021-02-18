Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 860.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 729,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 653,172 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 311,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000.

Shares of MYN stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

