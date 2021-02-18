Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,151 ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $184.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.81. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

