Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,151 ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,482,000 after acquiring an additional 154,433 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,047,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 180,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $184.90 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average is $129.81.

