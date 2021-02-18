Seaport Global Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

Shares of WSO opened at $240.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $265.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.38.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Watsco by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

