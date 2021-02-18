SCYNEXIS’s (SCYX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at $685,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $2,628,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

