Scotiabank Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to $15.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRUFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$10.52 during trading on Thursday. 8,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

