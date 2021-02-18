Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce sales of $135.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.37 million to $142.59 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $219.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $908.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $903.77 million to $912.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $843.68 million, with estimates ranging from $703.75 million to $935.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NYSE STNG traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 1,899,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $28.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $2,843,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 234,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

