Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.66

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 1214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

