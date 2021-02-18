Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.66

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 1214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.
Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.
