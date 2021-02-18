Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.56 and last traded at $105.00. Approximately 942,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 666,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 567,017 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $38,347,359.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,981,664 shares in the company, valued at $607,429,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 120,051 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $7,085,410.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,398,792 shares of company stock valued at $94,261,053 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $467,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $713,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $2,462,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Schrödinger by 54.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $808,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.