Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $606.16

Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 606.16 ($7.92) and traded as high as GBX 626 ($8.18). Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) shares last traded at GBX 616 ($8.05), with a volume of 44,919 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £219.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 606.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 535.02.

Get Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L)’s previous dividend of $3.80. Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 2.02%.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.