Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) (LON:SREI) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.63 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) (LON:SREI) declared a dividend on Monday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 40.10 ($0.52). 1,041,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.65 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of £199.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.14.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

