Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

