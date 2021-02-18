Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries stock opened at $136.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

