Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP) Insider Martin Diggle Sells 400,000 Shares

Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP) insider Martin Diggle sold 400,000 shares of Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total value of £96,000 ($125,424.61).

Martin Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Martin Diggle acquired 750,000 shares of Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($107,786.78).

LON SCLP opened at GBX 26.40 ($0.34) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.22 million and a P/E ratio of -18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Scancell Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.20 ($0.37).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.