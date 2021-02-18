Savior LLC Sells 449 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Savior LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

AAPL opened at $130.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

