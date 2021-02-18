Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMO. TheStreet upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

