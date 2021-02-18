Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Trading Down 5.9%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 638,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,109,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.17.

Get Sanchez Midstream Partners alerts:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.