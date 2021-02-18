San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,921 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NYSE:NKE opened at $143.99 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $227.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

