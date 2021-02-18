San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In related news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,186 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $297.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

