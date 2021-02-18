San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.