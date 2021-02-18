SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $70.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. SailPoint Technologies traded as high as $64.16 and last traded at $63.36, with a volume of 15124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIL. Truist upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $68,106.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,579 shares of company stock worth $3,348,146. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,036,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,071.93 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

