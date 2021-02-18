Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.7% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

