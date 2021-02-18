Safex Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.36 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $25.36 million and $12,151.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000555 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.